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Fort Myers Missionary, 70, Indicted on Child Abuse Charges Tied to Haiti
By Livi Miller,13 days ago
A 70-year-old Fort Myers man who spent roughly three decades traveling between Florida and Haiti to run two Christian ministries now faces federal charges alleging he sexually abused boys in his care. Thomas Osbeck was indicted by a grand jury in the Southern District of Florida on charges of engaging in, and attempting to engage in, illicit sexual conduct with minors in Haiti, and he has been in custody since his arrest.