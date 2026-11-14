undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Sebastian Aho’s Global Series Debut Builds Ever-Growing Hurricanes Legacy
By Zach M.,13 days ago
As we near the final game of the 2026 Global Series in Helsinki, Finland, Carolina Hurricanes’ Sebastian Aho unlocked a core memory not only for him but for family, friends, and fans Thursday night. In his first-ever NHL game in his home country, he scored two goals and earned player of the game honors. It was a full-circle moment for the Rauma native to score on home soil with the team that drafted him 35th overall in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. Not only that, but he also added to a legacy in Raleigh and Finland that will see him become the greatest of all time for team and country.