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Moriah routs Tupper Lake, earns rematch with Greenwich
By Ricky St. Clair,13 days ago
CLINTONVILLE | Moriah wasted little time taking control of its first state playoff game in nearly a decade against a Section X opponent. The Vikings scored four touchdowns in the first quarter, including a defensive score, and built a 43-point halftime lead en route to a 43-14 victory over Tupper Lake in a NYSPHSAA Class D football sub-regional Friday at AuSable Valley.
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