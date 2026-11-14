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Backstage News On Who Could Replace Shawn Michaels As The Head Of NXT
By Sujal,13 days ago
Several reports indicate that Bruce Prichard plans to retire as the Executive Director of Creative Writing and Talent after next year’s WrestleMania season. The current internal plan suggests that WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels will take over Prichard’s responsibilities, with Prichard remaining as a consultant and working from his home in Texas.