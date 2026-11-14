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Is GTA: Liberty City Stories Worth Playing Before GTA 6?
By Rodion Ilin,13 days ago
Ahead of GTA 6's release, set for November 19, you might want to play one of the series' earlier games. And if you've already played every numbered entry to death, it's worth looking at the spin-offs. Among them is the Stories duology, originally built for the PlayStation Portable. In this article I'll talk about Liberty City Stories — a prequel to GTA 3 set in 1998, three years before its events.