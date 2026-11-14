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Affordable internet plans face changes as New York challenges T-Mobile’s data usage limits
By Simon Heit,11 days ago
Imagine paying for home internet that suddenly becomes too slow to handle everyday tasks. That is the problem New York officials discovered while investigating T-Mobile’s discounted broadband service for eligible households. On November 9, 2026, Attorney General Letitia James announced an agreement requiring changes to the company’s affordable internet...