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NHL Predictions: Colorado Avalanche vs Montreal Canadiens, Odds and Picks – November 14
By Lori Bennett,13 days ago
Heading into this game, the Colorado Avalanche have a record of 11-6-3 after 20 games. The Avs descend on Montreal after a 4-3 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night. The loss wasn’t the worst outcome for the Avalanche in Ottawa. By the time the buzzer sounded in Kanata, the Avs had lost their two best players to injury. First line centreman Nathan MacKinnon and number one defenceman Cale Makar did not finish the game. While the severity of their injuries is not known, neither injury looked good. Makar has been playing through a nagging injury, and there was no contact on the play that took him out. MacKinnon, who has also been playing through something, was hurt following a hit where it looked like contact with his chest was the culprit.