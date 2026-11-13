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Natura Reports Q3 2026 Financial Results
8 days ago
Natura announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2026. Consolidated net revenue during the quarter was $890,000, representing a 3% year-over-year decrease. Revenue in the Brazilian market fell 9%, which is an improvement compared to the previous quarter, but the company said is still short of expectations. The company attributed these results to product unavailability and a loss of productivity among beauty consultants as well as a decline in the relationship selling channel.