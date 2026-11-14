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Branson Teacher Honored with Out of This World Award
By Joel Shell,13 days ago
Branson Junior High teacher Kenneth Ash has been named the KRZK and Central Bank Out of This World Teacher. (Courtesy of Branson Public Schools) Branson Junior High Teacher Kenneth Ash has been named the KRZK and Central Bank Out of This World Teacher.Ash teaches eighth-grade world history and also coaches eighth-grade boys basketball. He has served the Branson Public Schools for three years and has a total of 29 years of experience in public education, according to a press release from Branson School District.