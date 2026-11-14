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Cape Hatteras students send nearly 80 letters to Gov. Stein urging action on N.C. 12
By Joy Crist,13 days ago
Students at Cape Hatteras Secondary School have sent nearly 80 letters to North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein, urging swift action to address ongoing problems along N.C. Highway 12, the primary transportation route connecting Hatteras Island to the mainland. The letter-writing campaign was organized through the Cape Hatteras Secondary School Library...
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