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Creamy Chicken Florentine Recipe – One Pan Dinner
13 days ago
This chicken florentine is an easy and delicious way to turn simple chicken breasts into a flavorful meal. The chicken is pan-seared until golden brown, then coated in a creamy garlic sauce with tender spinach and Parmesan cheese. It’s a restaurant-quality dish that’s surprisingly easy to make at home with simple ingredients. Perfect for busy weeknights, this creamy chicken florentine tastes amazing served over pasta, rice, or mashed potatoes.