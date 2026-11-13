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Reintroducing Bailey Spinn: "death & devotion" Kicks Off Her Heaviest Era Yet
By Abby Crabill,10 days ago
Pop-rock artist, Bailey Spinn, has just released her heaviest album to date, death & devotion. The album is packed full of collaborations with several genre powerhouses; including Kellin Quinn, The Funeral Portrait, and Melrose Avenue. Besides preparing for the album release, Bailey has been staying busy opening for Scene Queen's...
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