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Preserving Moments in Time: An Interview with Minute After Midnight
By Melanie Mae Williamson,8 days ago
The right song can find us right when we need it most, instantly transporting us back to another time in our lives. Music has the rare ability to freeze moments in time, capturing the emotions, experiences, and memories that might otherwise start to fade. This is the concept behind Minute After Midnight’s latest album, Matter of Time.