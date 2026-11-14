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Troopers in the Field: Significant Activity Report for Week Ending 10-31-26
13 days ago
On 10/22/2026, a Trooper from the Revere Barracks initiated a motor vehicle stop on Route in Revere for a motorcycle that had no recent inspection sticker. The operator looked back at the Trooper then sped off, running red lights and causing multiple vehicles to swerve or abruptly stop to avoid a collision. The Trooper did not follow due to safety concerns. Approximately an hour later, another Trooper spotted the motorcycle and waited until an additional cruiser arrived on scene. Troopers and Winthrop PD stopped the motorcycle in Winthrop. The operator attempted to flee on foot but was quickly apprehended. The operator was taken into custody and found to have drugs in his possession. He was charged with Failure to Stop for Police, Possession of Class B, Negligent Operation, Unlicensed Operation, and Speeding.