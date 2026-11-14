undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Three from Lebanon attempting to flee from police involved in crash
13 days ago
LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. — Two Lebanon residents were injured after three attempted to flee from law enforcement early this morning. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, a Lebanon man, 24, was driving a Dodge Caliber at 1:19 a.m. at Millcreek Road and East Elm Street in Lebanon. The driver attempted to elude authorities, failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the let side of the roadway and struck a pole. His two male passengers, ages 21 and 23, also of Lebanon, sustained minor injures and received treatment at Mercy Hospital.
5