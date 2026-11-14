undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Minnesotans used to raise minks? Steele County murder mystery parties bring history to life
By Molly Castle Work,13 days ago
ListenMinnesotans used to raise minks? Steele County murder mystery parties bring history to life. About 20 people gathered in the Victorian-era parlor room of the historic 19th century Dunnell House in Owatonna — about an hour south of the Twin Cities — on a recent Saturday night. They came here to solve a murder.