undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Fitch downgrades LAX SkyLink debt deeper into junk status as People Mover faces likely December default
13 days ago
Missing an operational deadline could put $1.2 billion in bonds into technical default. Financial trouble is mounting for Los Angeles International Airports long-delayed automated train, known officially as SkyLink, after Fitch Ratings downgraded roughly $1.2 billion in project debt deeper into junk territory and warned of a looming technical default, as reported by KTLA 5 News.