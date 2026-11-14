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Veterans Fundraiser Raises $136,000
By Staff Report,13 days ago
A weekend of music, camaraderie and community generosity raised an incredible $136,000 to support veterans. Attendees enjoyed live entertainment, including a performance by Trent Beaver, while organizers celebrated another record year of fundraising. The event has grown each year, thanks to volunteers, sponsors and community members committed to honoring those who served. Organizers plan to visit the organizations and individuals receiving the funds in December.