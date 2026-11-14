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Washington County Youth Football Boss Who Took $230K Gets Probation, Not Prison
By Hannah Wilson,13 days ago
William Spencer, the 57-year-old former director of the Washington/Greene Youth Football League, was sentenced to 10 years’ probation in Washington County court after admitting he siphoned more than $230,000 from the organization over five years. A judge ordered him to repay the money, with the first six months of his probation to be served under house arrest.
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