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Wildcats Advance In Playoff Victory
By MML News Bureau,13 days ago
Sonora, CA—The Sonora Wildcats won their Friday night playoff game against the Oakmont Vikings 35-21 on a cold, wet night at Dunlavy Field. The first half was a back-and-forth affair with both teams trading blows on offense. Oakmont struck first, scoring a touchdown on their opening drive. Sonora answered with a touchdown of their own, then took the lead after a stop on defense. The Vikings answered with a touchdown on their next drive, tying the game with 53 seconds remaining in the half. A big return by George Renault got the Wildcats deep into Oakmont territory and allowed them to take a 21-14 lead into the half. The Vikings opened the third quarter with a commanding drive deep into Wildcat territory, but a clutch interception by Jeremy Snyder ended the threat. Sonora marched down the field for another touchdown and never looked back, closing out the scoring with another touchdown from Renault to put the game away.
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