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Hahn earns distinguished fellowship for Ph.D. research on rivers and glacial melt
By Jana Crouch,11 days ago
Last year, Aleah Hahn was selected as a Colorado Water Center Fellow. This summer, she studied glacial streams in Italy on an NSF-funded scholarship. Now, she’s adding the CSU University Distinguished Professors (UDP) Scholarly Excellence Fellowship to her already impressive CV. Hahn is a Ph.D. candidate researching river restoration and resiliency under advisor Ryan Morrison in the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering.