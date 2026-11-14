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UF Senior Detained By ICE At Atlanta Airport, Bond Hearing Set For Friday
By Marc Washington,13 days ago
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport — Reported Site Of Detention. A University of Florida chemical engineering senior was pulled aside by federal immigration agents at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport as he waited to fly home to Gainesville, and he has been sitting in a South Georgia detention center ever since. Juan Sanchez was returning from Chicago, where he had just finished a job interview with Nestle, when agents detained him instead of letting him board his flight.
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