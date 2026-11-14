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Recorded call at center of Ascension defamation lawsuit was routine business, defendant says
By ANNAKATE FREELAND,13 days ago
A local businessman, whose secretly recorded conversation with a former candidate for Ascension Parish president is at the center of a defamation lawsuit, testified in court Friday that it was not unusual for him to record conversations in his office. Local insurance agent Dustin Clouatre, the defendant in the lawsuit,...
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