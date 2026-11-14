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5 Buffalo Bills to watch at the New York Jets
By Sean Murphy,13 days ago
How will Josh Allen follow up a solid performance against the NFL’s best defense?. The Buffalo Bills are Jersey bound, heading to East Rutherford to take on the New York Jets this week. It’s just the second divisional game for the Bills, as they have just their October loss vs. the New England Patriots on their AFC East ledger so far. The Jets, meanwhile, will finish their first go-rounds of AFC East games with Sunday’s matchup.