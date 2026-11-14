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Taste the Time-Honored Tradition of North Carolina Country Hams
By Hannah Lewis,13 days ago
Discover North Carolina country ham packers like Phillips Brothers and Sugar Grove Ham Co., putting country ham in hands and on menus. Today, country ham is often seen only as a holiday centerpiece or maybe as a filling for a breakfast biscuit, but the preserved protein once played an important role in the Southern diet – and some local businesses are making sure it’s not forgotten. Thanks to country ham packers like Phillips Brothers and Sugar Grove Ham Co. of Mays Meats, the salty, savory meat remains a part of Southern culture and menus.
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