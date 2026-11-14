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MICHAEL RUIZ: Montauk bikini designer's $50M yacht death lawsuit frozen as owner asks judge for exoneration
12 days ago
Christopher Durnan invoked maritime law to cap liability after Martha Nolan-O'Slatarra was found dead on a New York yacht at Montauk Yacht Club. The family of an Irish bikini designer found dead aboard a luxe yacht at a high-end New York marina is treading water after a federal judge put their state-level wrongful death lawsuit on hold while the boat's owner seeks exoneration or liability limited to less than 1% of their $50 million demand under maritime law.