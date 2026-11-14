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Natalee Holloway's confessed killer caught trying to extort $250K from grieving mother in FBI sting video
12 days ago
Previously unseen FBI sting video captures Joran van der Sloot's attempt to extort Beth Holloway for information about her daughter, Natalee Holloway. Joran van der Sloot spent years tormenting Natalee Holloway's family with a tangled web of lies. But behind closed doors, the convicted killer was playing an even more sinister game.