undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Schuylkill Crossing Swing Bridge open after 8 years of construction
By Dylan Steinberg,13 days ago
The long-awaited Schuylkill Crossing Swing Bridge has opened after eight years of construction, and seventeen years of planning. The Streets Department of Transportation (StreetsDOT), Schuylkill River Development Corporation, and Pennsylvania Department of Transportation held a ribbon cutting Nov. 13 to celebrate its completion. The 415-foot-long bridge connects South and Southwest...
16