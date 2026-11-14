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The OncFive: Top Oncology Articles for the Week of 11/8
13 days ago
The FDA approved pimicotinib for tenosynovial giant cell tumor, accepted a gedatolisib filing in advanced breast cancer, and more. Every week, we bring you a quick roundup of the 5 top stories from the world of oncology—ranging from pivotal regulatory decisions to key pipeline updates to expert insights on breakthroughs that are moving the needle in cancer care. This resource is designed to keep you informed on the latest updates in the space, in just a matter of minutes.