undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
From IU Track Stars to Carmel Developers, Millstone Duo Chases 154-Unit Project
By Luis Martinez,13 days ago
Millstone Ventures and Carmel-based Pittman Partners are proposing a 154-unit luxury apartment community on a six-acre corner at 106th and Illinois streets in Carmel. The project, called Venture at Meridian Trails, is a smaller, resort-style concept than an earlier plan for the site. Millstone was founded in Indianapolis in January 2017 by former Indiana University teammates Adrien Dannemiller and Andy Weatherford; the company says its development pipeline spans the Midwest and South.
3