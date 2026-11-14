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Can Iran Survive Much Longer Without Oil Revenue?
By Clark Savage,13 days ago
Iran is drafting its next national budget on the explicit premise that oil revenue could fall to zero. Senior Plan and Budget Organization official Mohammad Ghasemi instructed the government to prepare for that scenario for Iranian year 1406 (roughly March 2027–March 2028), describing it as potentially one of the hardest budgets since the oil industry’s nationalization.Oilprice.