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CAF Houston Wing’s L-17 Navion Returns to Flight After 13-Year Restoration
By Guest Author,13 days ago
The Commemorative Air Force’s Houston Wing has completed the restoration of its 1949-built L-17 Navion A, returning the aircraft to flight on September 8 after a 13-year effort. Several initial flights began the engine break-in process, marking a milestone for a project that regained momentum over the past two years. The Navion arrived at the Houston Wing in 2013, when it was donated to the unit.