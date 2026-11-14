undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Survey Highlights NMIBC Care Challenges Among US Military Service, Veterans
13 days ago
A survey of US veterans with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer identifies barriers to treatment access, care coordination challenges, and gaps in patient education. A national survey of military service members and veterans with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) found that nearly two-thirds of respondents experienced barriers to receiving treatment, with delays, limited treatment availability, and difficulties coordinating care among the most frequently reported challenges.1.