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Alexander Zverev’s Ex-girlfriend Files Lawsuit Against World No. 1 Over Allegedly False Statement In Domestic Abuse Allegations Case: Report
13 days ago
Alexander Zverev’s ex-girlfriend Brenda Patea has reportedly filed a civil lawsuit against the German over statements he made about the domestic abuse case involving her. Ben Rothenberg reported that the suit was filed in September in Berlin over comments Zverev made in an interview with L’Équipe in June. In that interview, Zverev said that his “innocence has been proven.”