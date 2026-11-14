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Hodag cross country hands out awards
13 days ago
The Rhinelander cross country team gathered for its season-end banquet Tuesday, Oct. 27, honoring individual award winners days before the WIAA state meet was held on Saturday, Oct. 31. Avrom Barr and Dean Gillingham competed in the state championship race. Gillingham, a junior, placed 57th while Barr finished 70th. At the banquet, Barr and Macy Myers received the Fastest Harrier awards. Barr was the Hodags’ top finisher in every race he ran this season. Myers also shared the Long Hauler award with Michael Brunette.Jackson Weinzatl and Kara Monk were voted Most Dedicated, while Logan Creapeau and Noelle Mayo were selected as Most Improved. The team also recognized its captains: Barr, Weinzatl, Grant Gremban, Myers and Monk.