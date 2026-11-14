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Louisiana gardeners growing fruit should understand basic horticultural science principles
By DAN GILL,13 days ago
A basic understanding of horticultural science principles is sometimes important when gardening. This is certainly true for fruit production. Plants grown for their attractive flowers only need to bloom to make us happy. However, they do not produce flowers for our enjoyment. Flowers contain a plant’s sexual organs and are for reproduction.