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MBB: Huskies move to 4-0 after coasting past College of Biblical Studies
12 days ago
HOUSTON --- Houston Christian University raced out to a 10-0 lead and never looked back, coasting to a 108-73 victory over crosstown foe College of Biblical Studies-Houston on Friday night in historic Frank and Lucille Sharp Gymnasium. The win gives the Huskies a 4-0 start to a season for the first time since 2005-06. The Huskies got back-to-back three-balls from D'Aundre Samuels and Max Alexander within the first two minutes, and monster alley-oop from Samuels to Mambourou Mara gave HCU their opening 10-spot. The lead would grow to 17, 22-5 with 14:18 to go in the half after a dunk by Shawn Simmons II and a layup from Kris Keinys.