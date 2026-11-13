undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Richard Glossip Guilty Plea Ends Murder Prosecution After Nearly 30 Years
10 days ago
Richard Glossip Guilty Plea Ends Murder Prosecution Nearly 30 Years After Oklahoma City Killing. Richard Glossip pleaded guilty to accessory to first-degree murder in an Oklahoma County courtroom on Thursday, November 12, 2026, marking a major turning point in one of Oklahoma's longest-running and most controversial criminal cases. The former death row inmate entered the plea in connection with the 1997 killing of Oklahoma City motel owner Barry Van Treese, nearly three decades after Glossip was first arrested and accused of arranging the murder.