undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
AP Joy Wonder Discovery SummaryBrief at 8:01 a.m. EST
13 days ago
The Microsoft outage means no incessant email chimes or message pings, but still we stayed online. BERLIN (AP) — It was the sound of e-silence. No Microsoft Outlook email chimes, no Teams message pings, no new notifications and, very possibly, no work getting done. Microsoft 365 teetered on the edge of becoming Microsoft 364 as the global outage stretched from Thursday into, ironically, Friday the 13th. The disruption has impacted an unknown number of netizens, but the total could be as high as 450 million — the figure the tech giant itself touts as the number of paid customers of the Microsoft 365 apps. Many of us were doing the same thing: Refresh, refresh, refresh. But what really happens when an essential workplace tool goes quiet and the silence is heard around the world?