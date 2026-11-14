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Oklahoma Ethics Commission Proposes AI Political Ad Disclosure Rules
12 days ago
Oklahoma Ethics Commission Proposes AI Disclosure Rules for Political Campaigns. The Oklahoma Ethics Commission is considering new regulations requiring political candidates and political action committees to disclose the use of AI-generated political advertisements. Commissioners reviewed the proposed changes November 12, 2026, following concerns about deceptive images, videos and audio recordings used to influence Oklahoma voters.
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