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WATCH: Justin Gainey Talks Troy Win, Paul McNeil’s Shooting and Philip Rivers’ Return to NC State (with Transcript)
By Pack Pride Staff,13 days ago
NC State head coach Justin Gainey met with the media following the Wolfpack’s win over Troy to discuss Paul McNeil’s second-half shooting, Darius Adams’ unselfish play, the team’s defensive progress, and Philip Rivers’ return to lead the football program. Read the full transcript below. (Video via NC State Athletics)