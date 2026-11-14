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Oklahoma Weekend Weather Brings Cold Rain and Possible Snowflakes
12 days ago
Oklahoma Weekend Weather Brings Cold Rain, Gusty Winds and Possible Snowflakes. Oklahoma weekend weather is taking a chilly turn as a storm system moves across the state November 13–15, 2026, bringing widespread rain, gusty winds and falling temperatures. After a relatively dry Friday, showers and scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop Saturday, with daytime highs dropping into the 40s by Sunday.