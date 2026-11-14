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WATCH: 10-Minutes of Highlights from NC State’s 81-62 win over Troy (ACCDN)
By Pack Pride Staff,13 days ago
In Raleigh, on a day when Philip Rivers was named the new football coach for the NC State Wolfpack, the basketball team delivered an 81-62 win over the Troy Trojans. Three players scored in double figures for the Pack, led by Paul McNeil Jr.’s 16 points on 5-10 shooting from the floor, including 4-8 from three-point range. Ven-Allen Lubin added 15 points, 12 rebounds, and 3 blocked shots, and Darius Adams chipped in 13 points and dished out 5 assists for the Wolfpack.