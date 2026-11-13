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Norman Police Phone Scam Targets Parents With Fake Child Emergencies
9 days ago
Norman Police Phone Scam Targets Parents With Fake Child Emergencies. The Norman Police Department is warning residents about an active Norman police phone scam targeting parents and guardians with frightening claims that their children have been seriously injured or involved in violent incidents. Authorities say scammers are contacting families from unfamiliar telephone numbers, fabricating emergencies and demanding immediate payments before parents have an opportunity to verify whether their children are actually in danger.