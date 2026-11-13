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Things to Do in Oklahoma This Weekend November 13–15, 2026
9 days ago
Things to Do in Oklahoma This Weekend November 13–15 Include Fall Festivals, Holiday Lights and Cultural Events. Looking for things to do in Oklahoma this weekend? From Friday, November 13, through Sunday, November 15, 2026, communities across the state are hosting fall festivals, holiday shopping markets, Native American cultural celebrations and outdoor adventures. Whether you're planning a family outing, searching for free weekend activities or looking for an excuse to enjoy Oklahoma's autumn scenery, this weekend offers plenty of opportunities to explore.