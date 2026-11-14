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Franklin Field's New Grass Fails Again, Hawthorne Hears Field Concerns
By Desiree Washington,13 days ago
Franklin Field’s new grass looked solid when football season kicked off in Hawthorne, but by the time playoffs rolled around, the middle of the field had worn down all over again — even after coaches tried moving practices away from the fresh sod. That’s what youth football volunteer Toni Ann told borough officials when she returned to the Hawthorne Borough Council.