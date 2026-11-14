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Penn Hills High School Peace Pole Dedicated After $10,000 Community Effort
By Hannah Wilson,13 days ago
The Penn Hills Rotary Club and school district funded a Peace Pole costing about $10,000 through a Rotary International grant and community fundraising, according to TribLIVE. Rotary members installed the stainless steel monument, which bears messages of peace in several languages. The district and club dedicated it at Penn Hills High School on Thursday, WPXI reported.