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American Idol and The Voice Champs to Headline Fall River Toy Drive Concert
By Anjali Novak,13 days ago
Fall River's holiday concert season is getting a star-studded jolt this year, with American Idol winner Abi Carter and The Voice's original champion Javier Colon set to headline the eighth annual Christmas in Fall River Concert on Dec. 18. Tickets remain just $10, with every dollar earmarked for a local toy drive that helps families across the region during the holidays.
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