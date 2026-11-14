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How To Remove Stubborn Stains From Car Seats With Baking Soda
By Brad Anderson,13 days ago
There's no shortage of interior car cleaning products available. Whether you're cleaning fabric, leather, Alcantara (faux suede), glass, plastic, or any other common cabin surface, your local auto parts store will probably have the perfect product for the job. However, as with many household cleaners, you can often replace car cleaners with cheaper, more accessible options you may already have in your pantry. Baking soda is one of the best alternatives.