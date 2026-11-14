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Oregon Opens Auction of Abandoned Valuables as More Than $1 Billion Remains Unclaimed Across State
13 days ago
Southern Oregon residents will have an opportunity to purchase jewelry, collectible coins, baseball cards, pocket watches and other valuables from hundreds of abandoned safe deposit boxes when the Oregon State Treasury opens its statewide online auction November 27. The sale comes as Oregon continues managing more than $1 billion in unclaimed property, including forgotten financial accounts, uncashed checks and other assets that may still belong to residents throughout the state.
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